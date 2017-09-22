B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation takes viewers on a drive through the past
A A
B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation is showing drivers a glimpse of the past.
Every year, the ministry films thousands of kilometres of B.C. highways from behind the windshield of a car.
The footage is sent to the ministry to monitor road conditions and make decisions about prioritizing repairs.
The oldest footage the ministry found in it’s archives is from 1966.
It can be viewed on the TranBC webpage.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.