Nova Scotia RCMP use helicopter, multiple units to investigate alleged abduction — that didn’t happen

Nova Scotia RCMP has found that the report of an alleged abduction in the Waycobah First Nation never happened.

They’re now wanting to assure the community that there is no reason to fear any suspects or vehicles that were previously reported.

Police say that they received the complaint shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday.

RCMP say that the call alleged a 14-year-old girl, originally reported as a 17-year-old, had been grabbed by two men near a service station on Highway 105.

The Mounties responded by mounting a search, with multiple units responding to the scene.

They made extensive patrols of the area with a helicopter being called in to help.

Police did not say how they discovered that the incident did not occur or why the complaint was made.

Their investigation is ongoing.