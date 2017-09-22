‘SNL’ Season 43 musical guests will include Jay-Z, Sam Smith and Pink

Saturday Night Live says it’s kicking off Season 43 on Sept. 30 with musical guest Jay-Z and guest host Ryan Gosling.

For Gosling’s encore host appearance, he’ll be on hand to promote his new film, Blade Runner 2049 and Jay-Z will be plugging his world tour, in support of 4:44, which begins on Oct. 27.

The rapper has been a musical guest on SNL numerous times over the years. His recent appearances include his solo performance in 2010, where he performed an eight-minute-long medley that included Public Service Announcement, On to the Next One, 99 Problems and Empire State of Mind.

On Oct. 7, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot will be guest host, with musical guest Sam Smith. His performance follows the release of his new single, Too Good At Goodbyes.

Kumail Nanjiani will host the season’s third show on Oct. 14. He stars in the HBO comedy Silicon Valley and recently wrote and starred in the acclaimed film The Big Sick. Pink will be the musical guest.

Pink’s next album Beautiful Trauma comes out Oct. 13, the day before her SNL performance. She released her new album’s first single, What About Us, in August.

The new season of SNL premieres next week on Sept. 30.

—With files from the Associated Press