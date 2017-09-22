Crime
Charge laid in Spruce Grove ‘fight club’

Tanya's son, a Grade 8 student at Woodhaven Middle School in Spruce Grove, needed surgery from a fight that left him with a broken nose and cheek bone and a severe injuries to his left eye.

A teen has been charged after a fight club incident in Spruce Grove that sent a Grade 8 boy to hospital.

Back in May, the boy came home covered in blood, had a broken nose, broken cheekbone and a badly injured eye after participating in an organized fight.

READ MORE: Alberta teen seriously injured in ‘fight club’ initiated at Spruce Grove school

RCMP said they were investigating the club, and believed the fight locations were being announced on social media.

Police have confirmed a 15-year-old boy has now been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The youth’s next court appearance is Nov. 17 in Stony Plain.

