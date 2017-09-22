Group in northern Manitoba howling into Guinness World Records book

A northern Manitoba ‘wolf pack’ has made its way into the Guinness World Records book.

On Thursday, 2,033 people in Thompson gathered to howl like wolves for more than one minute.

The record to beat was from Niagara Falls with 803 howlers.

“At the end we were running out of time so we just told people to get in there before it’s all over. I’m going to say it was another 200 people who didn’t get counted,” said Volker Beckmann from AuroraFest 150, the week-long festival in the community celebrating wildlife and wilderness.

RELATED: Mexico breaks world record with 3-tonne guacamole

“Guinness of course has very strict conditions about what you have to do to verify and prove the count,” Beckmann said. “It took quite a bit of logistics to get all of this together.”

The schools in the area took part as well, Beckmann estimates that brought in about half the crowd, but the amount of people that showed up exceeded expectations.

READ MORE: Great Wolf Lodge howls its way to a record title

“It was a real highlight,” Beckmann said.

The organizers still have to send in their paperwork but expect to get their official record title in October.