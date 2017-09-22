Amazon suggests bomb ingredients as ‘frequently bought together’

Amazon‘s “frequently bought together” section is under fire, after reports that it listed ingredients needed to make a bomb.

British TV network Channel 4, which first reported the news following an investigation, said the chemical ingredients can lead to “potentially deadly” bombs. It faulted the website’s algorithm for the risky error.

The investigation added that black powder and thermite were grouped together under the suggestions section. Other items such as ignition systems and remote detonators were listed in the “Customers who bought this item also bought” section.

The TV network didn’t name all the ingredients found in the “frequently bought together” section for safety reasons. But it said that when combined, they can create dangerous bombs.

“These three chemicals when ignited create a hazardous reaction used in incendiary bombs and for cutting through steel.”

Amazon responded to the investigation, saying it will review its algorithm to make sure that items are “presented in an appropriate manner,” Slate reported.

The Channel 4 report comes on the heels of a terror attack on London’s subway system, which occurred after a homemade bomb was left on a train. The attack injured 30 people.

Amazon’s “frequently bought together” section often offers some helpful options — for example, those buying a Macbook are prompted to purchase a laptop case and mouse — but this isn’t the first instance of strange suggestions.

A Tumblr page, Frequently Bought Together, lists unusual groupings that the website has given customers.

One user who looked up French roast coffee was given the option of buying tissue. Another customer buying matzo ball soup mix was prompted to also buy nail polish.

Amazon’s recent algorithm mistake is more serious, and several other notable sites have had similar issues.

Earlier this month, Google was under fire after a Buzzfeed investigation found that the company was allowing advertisers to target users searching for racist phrases such as “black people ruin everything.”

Facebook also faced algorithm trouble when ProPublica reported that advertisers were allowed to target people who describe themselves as “Jew haters.”