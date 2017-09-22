Inflation rate jump in Saskatchewan partly due to PST changes

Changes in the provincial sales tax (PST) are partially to blame for a jump in Saskatchewan’s inflation rate in August.

Statistics Canada said the consumer price index increase 1.7 per cent on a year-over-year basis, up from 0.8 per cent in July.

The agency said the acceleration was partly due to the application of PST on insurance services in the province that came into effect at the beginning of the month.

Passenger vehicle insurance premiums rose 5.9 per cent, home and mortgage insurance was up 6.3 per cent along with tenant’s insurance premiums, and insurance, licences and other services for recreational vehicles rose 3.2 per cent when compared to July.

Year-over-year prices for restaurant meals rose 8.7 per cent, which agency officials said was largely attributable to PST changes from the spring.

Overall, prices accelerated in seven of the eight categories tracked by Statistics Canada, with the only decrease recorded in household operations, furnishings and equipment.