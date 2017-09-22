5 Montreal stories you must read this week: September 22

From an invasion of painted ladies to a child waiting hours for treatment at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Breakfast, anyone?

“It’s the easiest thing to pour at the beginning of the day, or the end of the day.”

Montreal is about to get what the owner says is its only cereal bar — one of just a few operating in Canada.

READ THE STORY: Montreal’s only cereal bar set to open in Saint-Henri

Added support

“It’s not something people think of, but it’s a necessity.”

Montrealers are donating their bras to organizations that help the city’s homeless.

READ THE STORY: West Island women organize bra drive for Montreal homeless

In need of help

“In speaking with the doctor, she mentioned that we were clearly triaged wrong.”

A Montreal mother claims her daughter’s life was endangered last Friday at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

READ THE STORY: Montreal mother furious after daughter waits 3 hours in ER, struggling to breathe

When ladies invade

“We didn’t have the most fantastic summer, so by seeing all these butterflies, you feel like you’ve been given this gift.”

Millions of painted lady butterflies have invaded southern Quebec.

READ THE STORY: Painted lady butterflies invade southern Quebec

Century celebrations

“It’s the attitude towards life, like it’s raining, it’s raining, it’s going to be nice tomorrow.”

It’s a big day for a Montreal’s seniors home where five residents are celebrating their 100th birthday this year.

READ THE STORY: 5 Montrealers celebrate their 100th birthday

