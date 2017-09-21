Apple will donate $1M to Mexico earthquake relief, CEO Tim Cook says on Twitter

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Twitter on Thursday that the company would donate $1 million to recovery efforts in Mexico after the country was struck by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake.

Cook had tweeted his condolences to the victims of the earthquake earlier this week.

Mientras hay vida, hay esperanza. Mexico’s resilience is its strength. Apple is contributing $1M to recovery efforts. #FuerzaMexico 🇲🇽 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 21, 2017

Nuestros pensamientos están con todos los afectados por el terremoto que sufrió México hoy. Rezando por nuestros amigos y colegas. 🇲🇽 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 19, 2017

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the earthquake that Mexico suffered today. Praying for our friends and colleagues,” read the first tweet.

Cook followed up with the million-dollar donation announcement a few days later.

“While there is life there is hope. Mexico’s resilience is its strength. Apple is contributing $1M to recovery efforts,” he tweeted.

Tech blog 9to5 Mac reports that this isn’t the first natural disaster Apple has lent its wealth to.

Cook also committed $2 million in relief efforts to the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and said that the company would match employee donations two-for-one.

CNBC reported that Apple ultimately donated $5 million to the Hand in Hand for Hurricane Irma and Harvey recovery efforts, and $10 million to the relief efforts in total.

Before beginning Apple’s iPhone launch event last week, Cook took time to discuss the disastrous effects of Hurricane Irma and Harvey.

Apple previously added a feature to its devices that allowed anyone with an iPhone, iPad, Mac or PC running iTunes to donate to the Hand in Hand fund directly through the App Store and iTunes, CNN Money reported.

Working non-stop since Tuesday’s 7.1-magnitude earthquake, first responders and volunteers have saved 60 survivors from central Mexico City to poor neighborhoods far to the south.

The death toll was at least 273, officials said. Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said at least 50 people were missing.

— With files from Reuters