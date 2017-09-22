Weather
September 22, 2017 8:00 am

Friday’s Okanagan forecast

By and Global News
A A

Friday, September 22, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Drier and brighter conditions are ahead – perfect timing as we head into the first weekend of fall!

High pressure will gradually build over the region. Expect warming daytime highs over the next few days with a mix of sun and cloud through the weekend.

Today’s daytime high range:  15 to 21C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News