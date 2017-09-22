Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, September 22, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Drier and brighter conditions are ahead – perfect timing as we head into the first weekend of fall!

High pressure will gradually build over the region. Expect warming daytime highs over the next few days with a mix of sun and cloud through the weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: 15 to 21C

~ Duane/Wesla