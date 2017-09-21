Weather
September 21, 2017 4:35 pm
Updated: September 21, 2017 6:13 pm

In Photos: Snow falls in Rocky Mountain Parks and southern and central Alberta

By Digital Content Coordinator  News Talk 770

Here's Jesse Beyer's Thursday, September 21, 2017 Global News at Noon afternoon weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

It’s starting to feel like winter in Alberta, with snow falling in the Rocky Mountains and other parts of the province.

A warning for the area has ended, but earlier on Thursday, the national weather agency said a low-pressure system over northern Saskatchewan would bring 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to areas of the province, including Banff National Park.

Nordegg, Alta., Rocky Mountain House and Jasper National Park, all the way to Hinton and Grand Cache, Alta. also saw snow.

Snow Tyler Boruck 7

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of Alberta including Nordegg, Alta.

Courtesy: Tyler Boruck
Snow Tyler Boruck 8

Nordegg, Alta. is under a snowfall warning.

Courtesy: Tyler Boruck
nordegg 2

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning that includes Nordegg, Alta.

Credit: 511Alberta

Tyler Boruck told Global News on Thursday, it had been snowing in Nordegg since 5 a.m.

“Just shoveled about four-inches from in front of my office and it keeps coming down hard,” he said in an email.

Environment Canada cautioned drivers Thursday afternoon about reduced visibility on Alberta highways.

jasper 1

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of Alberta including Jasper.

Credit: 511Alberta
lake louise

A snowfall warning is in place for parts of Alberta, including Banff National Park.

Credit: Ski Louise
lake louise 2

Banff National Park is under a snowfall warning.

Credit: Ski Louise
rocky mountain house 2

Parts of Alberta are under a snowfall warning.

Credit: 511Alberta
sunshine 2

Banff National Park is under a snowfall warning.

Credit: Sunshine Village

Highway 40 was completely snow-covered from Coalspur to Cadomin Access as of Thursday afternoon, according to the AMA website.

Drivers are being warned to “prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

 

