In Photos: Snow falls in Rocky Mountain Parks and southern and central Alberta

It’s starting to feel like winter in Alberta, with snow falling in the Rocky Mountains and other parts of the province.

A warning for the area has ended, but earlier on Thursday, the national weather agency said a low-pressure system over northern Saskatchewan would bring 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to areas of the province, including Banff National Park.

READ MORE: Massive snowfall in Jasper leaves Marmot Basin ski resort a winter wonderland

Nordegg, Alta., Rocky Mountain House and Jasper National Park, all the way to Hinton and Grand Cache, Alta. also saw snow.

Tyler Boruck told Global News on Thursday, it had been snowing in Nordegg since 5 a.m.

“Just shoveled about four-inches from in front of my office and it keeps coming down hard,” he said in an email.

Environment Canada cautioned drivers Thursday afternoon about reduced visibility on Alberta highways.

Highway 40 was completely snow-covered from Coalspur to Cadomin Access as of Thursday afternoon, according to the AMA website.

Drivers are being warned to “prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”