In photos: Massive snowfall in Jasper National Park leaves Marmot Basin a winter wonderland

Edmonton may have had its first snowfall of the season this week but it was nothing compared to the flakes that flew just outside of Jasper, Alta. on Wednesday.

“It snowed all day long and most of the night as well and so far we’ve had 35 centimetres of snow at the mid-mountain and 30 centimetres at the base,” Brian Rode, vice-president of marketing for Marmot Basin said.

“It just started coming down in buckets and raining down in Jasper, but with the elevation and cooler temperatures it is all snow up here and heavy and wet and lots of it.”

Rode is in his 40th season at Marmot Basin and said he has never seen this kind of snow in September.

The snowfall won’t change when the skihill will be opening. They do not plan on opening the hill up to skiers and snowboarders until the Remembrance Day weekend.

“We always try to open around the Remembrance Day weekend, and the Friday would be on Nov. 10, so that is our targeted opening date and we won’t open any earlier than that,” explained Rode. “That’s plenty early for skiers and snowboarders and we need time to get the slope in good shape.”

Rode added, they shared pictures of social media, which have since gone viral, with those looking forward to the ski season excited.