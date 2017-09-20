joffrey lupul
September 20, 2017 9:29 pm
Updated: September 20, 2017 9:33 pm

Toronto Maple Leafs veteran Joffrey Lupul apologizes for social media comments

By Staff The Canadian Press

Joffrey Lupul #19 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the New York Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on October 21, 2014 in Uniondale, New York.

Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joffrey Lupul has publicly apologized for recent comments he made on social media.

Lupul took to Twitter on Wednesday, speaking for the first time since Sunday when he said he was healthy enough to play hockey despite the fact he failed his medical on the first day of training camp.

“I responded earlier this week to some negative comments on Instagram. It was an inappropriate response, and I deleted it, but I take full responsibility,” Lupul said in a statement.

“It’s been extremely tough not being able to play over the past 1.5 years. I will not be seeking a second opinion, but I hope one day to get back on the ice. I apologize to the media, fans, Leafs organization, and most of all my teammates for this unneeded distraction.”

The 33-year-old forward originally posted a photo on his Instagram account on Sunday of what appears to be him snowboarding. He caused a buzz when he wrote comments on the picture saying: “Haha failed physical? They cheat, everyone lets them.”

He added: “I’m ready.. Just awaiting the call..”

Lupul deleted the comments soon after posting them.

Lupul’s apology was his first tweet since June 2016 and has been out of the public spotlight since sports hernia surgery in February 2016.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

