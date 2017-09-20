Billy Bush and wife announce separation after nearly 20 years of marriage

It looks like things are turning from bad to worse for Billy Bush, who announced on Tuesday he is separating from Sydney Davis, his wife of almost 20 years.

The announcement comes just under a year after Bush was fired from his new job on Today due to his behaviour during the infamous Access Hollywood recording of then-candidate Donald Trump’s boast about grabbing women by the “p***y.”

“After almost 20 years of marriage, they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together,” a rep for Bush said in a statement to ET Canada. “They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future.”

Bush and Davis were married in April 1998, and have three daughters.

Bush had been hired by Today after spending more than a decade on Access Hollywood and had only recently started appearing on NBC’s NYC-based morning show when the tape of his 2005 conversation with Trump was made public.

“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful [women]. I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait,” said Trump in the tape, in which he and Bush chatted candidly without realizing their microphones were still on. “And when you’re a star, they let you do it, you can do anything … grab them by the p***y.”

While Trump dismissed his words as “locker room talk,” Bush’s enthusiastic reaction to the boast — apparently egging him on — ironically caused more fallout for Bush than Trump; NBC quickly suspended Bush, and subsequently fired him altogether, while the former Celebrity Apprentice star wound up winning the election and becoming president.

“Obviously I’m embarrassed and ashamed,”Bush said when the scandal first broke in October 2016. “It’s no excuse, but this happened 11 years ago – I was younger, less mature, and acted foolishly in playing along. I’m very sorry.”

Several months later, Bush spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his firing, attempting to see the silver lining in a terrible situation.

“I am not grateful for the moment,” Bush told THR back in May. “But I’m grateful for what I’ve gotten out of it. I’m grateful that it hit me all the way to my core. … When you have a big, traumatic event, you go through stages, and it led to acceptance and understanding. And then I found myself in a place of soul searching. And I developed a commitment to become a better, fuller man.”