Firefighters put out 3-alarm blaze at apartment building in Cabbagetown

Fire crews made quick work of a blaze at an apartment building in Cabbagetown early Wednesday morning.

The Toronto Fire Service responded to a call at 4:39 a.m. of a fire at a fourth floor unit at 387 Sherbourne Street and Carlton Street.

Officials said one person had to be rescued by ladder and another resident was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Capt. Michael Westwood said a number of people were initially trapped inside their units due to the heavy smoke but managed to make it out safely.

The fire was under control just after 5 a.m. and no further injuries were reported.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.