September 23, 2017 2:16 pm
Updated: September 23, 2017 2:56 pm

Your Saskatchewan – Saskatoon: September 2017

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Garfield MacGillivray took this Sept. 23 Your Saskatchewan photo at Quill Lake.

Garfield MacGillivray / Supplied
Every day on Global News at 6 and Global News at 10, Global Saskatoon features a viewer submitted picture for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

Please email us if you have a picture you would like to submit for Your Saskatchewan.

GALLERY: August 2017 Your Saskatchewan – Saskatoon photo gallery

Pictures should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for September:

Your Saskatchewan September 1, 2017 Lauryn Skoropat

This Your Saskatchewan photo for Sept. 1 was taken by Lauryn Skoropat at Candle Lake.

Lauryn Skoropat / Viewer Submitted
Josef Buttigieg took this Sept. 2 Your Saskatchewan photo near Regina.

Josef Buttigieg / Supplied
Your Saskatchewan September 4, 2017 Maitland Blackwell

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Sept. 3 was taken in Lebret by Maitland Blackwell.

Maitland Blackwell / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan September 4, 2017 Pablo Benitez

Pablo Benitez took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Sept. 4 near Outlook.

Pablo Benitez / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan September 5, 2017 Braden Ottenbreit

Braden Ottenbreit took this Sept. 5 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon.

Braden Ottenbreit / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan September 6, 2017 Taya Grueter

This September 6 Your Saskatchewan photo was snapped in Saskatoon by Taya Grueter.

Taya Grueter / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan September 7, 2017 Brenda Reifferscheid

This Sept. 7 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Brenda Reifferscheid south of Peterson.

Brenda Reifferscheid / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan September 8, 2017 Wendy Winiewski

Wendy Winiewski took this Sept. 8 Your Saskatchewan photo of her baby girl Aeralyn enjoying her garden in Saskatoon.

Wendy Winiewski / Viewer Submitted
Tracy Roberts took this Sept. 9 Your Saskatchewan photo at Candle Lake.

Tracy Roberts / Supplied
Jeannie Hardlotte took this Sept. 10 Your Saskatchewan photo at Stanley Mission.

Jeannie Hardlotte / Supplied
Your Saskatchewan September 11, 2017 Wendy Trask

The Your Saskatchewan picture for Sept. 11 was taken at Round Lake by Wendy Trask.

Wendy Trask / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan September 12, 2017 Mark Duffy

Mark Duffy took this September 12 Your Saskatchewan photo near Stoughton.

Mark Duffy / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan September 13, 2017 Claudette Mooney

The Your Saskatchewan photo for September 13 was taken at MacDowall by Claudette Mooney.

Claudette Mooney / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan September 14, 2017 Philippe Gaudet

This Your Saskatchewan picture for September 14 was taken by Philippe Gaudet along Valley Road.

Philippe Gaudet / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan September 15, 2017 Alie Neish

Alie Neish took this Your Saskatchewan photo for September 15 in Naicam.

Alie Neish / Viewer Submitted
Cathie Brataschuk took this Sept. 16 Your Saskatchewan photo at Lac des Îles.

Cathie Brataschuk / Supplied
Eric Terryberry took this Sept. 17 Your Saskatchewan photo in La Loche.

Eric Terryberry / Supplied
Your Saskatchewan September 18, 2017 Sundee Zurowski

This Your Saskatchewan photo for September 18 was taken by Sundee Zurowski near Southey.

Sundee Zurowski/ Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan September 19, 2017 Michael Forman

Michael Forman took this September 19 Your Saskatchewan photo at Pike Lake.

Michael Forman / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan September 20, 2017 Margaret Flack

This Your Saskatchewan photo for September 20 was taken in Vanscoy by Margaret Flack.

Margaret Flack / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan September 21, 2017 Jordan Leis

Saskatoon was the setting for Jordan Leis to take this Your Saskatchewan photo for September 21.

Jordan Leis / Viewer Submitted
Your Saskatchewan September 22, 2017 Brian Borisko

Brian Borisko took this Your Saskatchewan photo for September 22 at Lower Fishing Lake.

Brian Borisko / Viewer Submitted
Garfield MacGillivray took this Sept. 23 Your Saskatchewan photo at Quill Lake.

Garfield MacGillivray / Supplied

