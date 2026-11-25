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A small plane crashed Tuesday off the coast of Mississippi, killing the six people, including two children, on board, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies said they concluded their search for the six missing people Wednesday after divers located the remains of all six individuals aboard the downed aircraft approximately three kilometres northeast of Horn Island, Miss.

Four adults and two boys, ages 8 and 10, were on board, Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros said.

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The plane, a single-engine Cessna 210, was en route from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida.

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The air traffic control regional tower in Mobile, Alabama, reported about 3:45 p.m. that it lost contact with the aircraft, according to the Coast Guard.

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Responders searched for approximately four hours and initially only found three life jackets, a life raft and the plane’s cabin floating on the water, according to Ros.

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Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard coordinator for search and rescue in the Mobile area, called the situation heartbreaking.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss,” Blount said.

“While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families,” he added.

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“Recovering those who lost their lives is a solemn responsibility, and our Marine Patrol officers and dive team are working alongside our federal and local partners to carry out these efforts with the utmost care, professionalism, and respect” said Executive Director Joe Spraggins.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which will also be assisting the agency.

—With files from The Associated Press