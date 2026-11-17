If you routinely find yourself down multiple goals, chances are you will lose more of those games than you win.

The Winnipeg Jets have been making a habit of pulling off incredible comebacks but could not keep the trend going Tuesday night as they could not make a multi-goal rally in a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Canada Life Centre.

Winnipeg had a golden look to score just over a minute into the game when Kyle Connor made a nice move to give himself a partial breakaway but his shot rang off the mask of Linus Ullmark.

The Jets also had a 3-on-1 later in the period but were unable to cash in as Viggo Bjorck came oh-so-close to his first NHL goal.

Ottawa’s best look came with roughly 5:30 to go when Philip Tomasino found himself alone in tight on Stuart Skinner. Tomasino made a couple of moves before flubbing a backhand wide of the net.

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In the end, neither side scored in the first 20 minutes with Ottawa outshooting the Jets 8-7.

The Senators thought they had broken the ice just over a minute into the second when a Dylan Cozens shot from the slot deflected off the stick of Mario Ferraro in front and fluttered over the shoulder of Skinner.

Winnipeg challenged the goal, believing Skinner was interfered with, and the situation room in Toronto agreed. Skinner’s stick got impeded by Fabian Zetterlund in front of the net, wiping the goal off the board.

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But it didn’t take long for Ottawa to make amends.

With Gabriel Vilardi in the penalty box for high-sticking, Drake Batherson knocked home a loose puck at the side of the crease to open the scoring at 3:06.

Just 58 seconds later, the Sens took advantage of a turnover in the Winnipeg end to double their lead. Danny Zhilkin, playing in his first game of the season and just the seventh of his NHL career, made a weak clearing attempt that was easily kept in by Thomas Chabot.

After holding it for a moment, Chabot tried to made a cross-ice pass but it hit Tyler Boucher and got lost in his skates for a moment before the rookie located it and slid it five-hole on an unsuspecting Skinner for his first NHL goal in his first NHL game.

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The goal marked the fourth time in seven games that the Jets found themselves down multiple goals, but a long-awaited milestone moment for their top rookie kicked off the comeback effort just shy of the midway point of the period.

The play began with Ottawa in control of the puck in their own end as Tyler Kleven slid a pass below the goal line to Niklas Matinpalo. Under pressure from Alex Iafallo, Matinpalo lost the puck and Adam Lowry pounced on it, feeding a wide-open Bjorck alone in front of the net.

The eighth overall pick made no mistake, blasting home his first NHL goal at the 9:24 mark and sending the building into a frenzy as fans chanted “Viggo! Viggo! Viggo!”

The Jets did not get another shot on goal until the final minute of the period when Connor got free on another partial breakaway but again he was denied by Ullmark.

The Sens managed to outshoot the Jets 12-6 in the second and carried the 2-1 lead into the third.

Ottawa had a chance to regain their two-goal lead when they earned their third power play of the night early in the third period but they were unable to cash in.

Skinner had to make several fine saves as the period rolled along with Winnipeg failing to generate much offence themselves.

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After Skinner went to the bench for an extra attacker with just under two minutes left, Ottawa had a great look to end things on a 2-on-1 but could not execute, and not long after, the Senators were called for their first penalty of the night.

That gave the Jets a 6-on-4 for the final 46.7 seconds. They got three shots on goal and three other attempts that did not get to Ullmark but they could not find the back of the net before the final horn sounded.

Skinner made 25 saves in defeat while Ullmark made 19 stops for the win,

The loss drops Winnipeg to 10-9-3 on the season. They will look to start a new win streak when the New York Islanders come to town Thursday night.