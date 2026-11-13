129 people aboard cruise ship struck by tanker in New Orleans, officials say

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A tanker struck a New Orleans river cruise with 129 passengers on board on Friday, partially submerging the boat. Rescues were underway on the Mississippi River, officials say.

Authorities did not immediately release whether there were injuries or deaths.

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Video from the scene showed the much larger Atlantic Asphalt tanker hit the paddlewheel cruise boat while it appeared to be docked. People were seen in the river in life jackets or standing near the railing as the other side of the American Heritage listed further into the water.

The cruise ship is operated by American Cruise Lines.

Lt. Stephanie C. Norwood with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services said all agencies are responding to rescue efforts.

More to come.