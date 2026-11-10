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Canada

Fatal B.C. attack involved 4 bears displaying ‘predatory behaviour,’ officials say

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 10, 2026 1:56 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Bella Coola fatal bear attack investigation'
Bella Coola fatal bear attack investigation
FILE: More than one grizzly bear may have been involved in the fatal attack on a mother and daughter in Bella Coola. As conservation officers continue their search, Chris Darimont, a conservation scientist at the University of Victoria explains what could have led to the attack, and how common these encounters are.
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The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says four bears were involved in the deadly attack in Bella Coola last week in which a mother and her daughter were killed.

The service said the bears have been “dispatched.”

“Evidence from the investigation, as well as animal DNA, was analyzed and conclusively linked to a sow and its three offspring,” Insp. Jeff Tyre with the BC Conservation Officer Service said at an update on Tuesday.

“After considering all the evidence and in accordance with provincial human wildlife conflict response guidelines, these bears have been dispatched to protect the public.”

Tyre also said this attack “likely involved predatory behaviour,” which is very rare.

“That is to say, we don’t know how it started, but we know how ended,” he said.

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One person’s remains were found in the Snooka West Trail area last Monday.

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The second person’s remains were found on Tuesday afternoon during search efforts by conservation officers and the RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Bella Coola bear attack victims identified'
Bella Coola bear attack victims identified

A GoFundMe page identified the victims as Jenny Balcarras and her daughter, Selah Reed.

A family member started the fundraiser and said Balcarras recently moved to Bella Coola to start a new career and begin a new chapter in her life.

“Selah was just 20 years old, with her whole life ahead of her. She was only beginning her journey into adulthood, making this loss even more heartbreaking,” the crowdfunding campaign reads.

“Jenny leaves behind three young adult children — a son and two daughters — as well as a grandchild. They are now faced with the devastating loss of their mother and sister while also having to navigate the unexpected financial burden of arranging funeral services and covering the associated expenses for both Jenny and Selah.”

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Tyre said the four bears were not involved in the 2025 attack in the same area, whith involved school children.

More to come.

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