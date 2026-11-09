FBI tip about child sexual exploitation leads to charges in Nova Scotia

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A Halifax-area man has been charged with making child sexual abuse material, while another man in the province is alleged to have communicated with him “regarding the sexual abuse of a child,” according to the RCMP.

Police say the RCMP/Halifax Regional Police Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Unit was tipped off by the FBI in the United States on Oct. 1.

RCMP say a Tennessee-based investigation identified a Halifax-area man who is believed to have posted child sexual abuse and exploitation material online.

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“Search warrants were executed that day at the man’s residence and a business in Halifax Regional Municipality, with the assistance of the HRP Digital Forensics Unit,” RCMP said in a Monday news release.

“Investigators seized electronic devices and arrested the man at the business.”

While examining those seized devices, police say investigators identified a man in the Antigonish, N.S. area who had communicated with the Halifax man “regarding the sexual abuse of a child.”

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Officers executed a search warrant in Antigonish on Nov. 4, arrested a 49-year-old man and seized electronic evidence.

According to RCMP, Brenton E.W. Mitchell, 39, has been charged with making, distributing and possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material. He appeared in court on Oct. 2, remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 26.

Police say Gary Kennedy Chisholm has been charged with making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child. RCMP note he was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on Dec. 23.

Both investigations are ongoing.