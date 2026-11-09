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Economy

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt unveils plan to grow exports outside the U.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2026 1:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Never been more optimistic’: Feds announce $254M upgrades to NB port amid US.-.Canada trade war'
‘Never been more optimistic’: Feds announce $254M upgrades to NB port amid US.-.Canada trade war
RELATED: Feds announce $254M upgrades to NB port amid US.-.Canada trade war – Oct 21, 2026
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The New Brunswick government wants to expand its export markets outside the United States by almost 16 per cent by 2030.

Premier Susan Holt unveiled the target as part of the government’s new market diversification strategy, announced today in Dieppe, N.B.

The government is aiming to increase total exports to non-U.S. markets to $1.32 billion, up from $1.14 billion last year.

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Asia and Europe are the two main regions the province is targeting, and Holt is planning a trade mission to Cambodia and South Korea later this month.

The diversification plan includes support for export-ready businesses and more trade missions and promotion, including a new growth office in the European Union.

Holt also wants to boost trade with the rest of Canada by 61 per cent to $22.1 billion by 2029.

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Meanwhile, the province plans to continue efforts to lower provincial trade barriers and to strengthen domestic supply chains.

“New Brunswick has what the world wants,” Holt said in a statement. “We can’t rely on one market, but we can support our businesses to seize new opportunities and build strong relationships with trading partners.”

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