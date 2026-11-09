New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt leading business delegation to Asia

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New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt is leading a delegation of businesses to Cambodia and South Korea this month.

Holt is scheduled to attend a summit for an international group of French-speaking nations and governments in Cambodia on Nov. 15.

The premier says she plans to draw attention to how the province’s bilingualism connects it to people, markets and opportunities around the world.

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In South Korea, Holt is expected to meet with government officials and companies as she seeks partnerships on energy and nuclear technologies.

She also plans to meet with companies involved in shipping, defence logistics and critical minerals.

Holt’s trip is slated to begin Nov 12. and wrap up on Nov. 20.

“We’re looking at opportunities to work together in areas like nuclear energy and hydrogen, share expertise and attract investment that can create good jobs here at home,” Holt said in a statement.