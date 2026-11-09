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Economy

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt leading business delegation to Asia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2026 1:07 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt speaks to reporters at the legislature on the final day of the spring sitting, in Fredericton, on Friday, June 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli Ridder. View image in full screen
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt speaks to reporters at the legislature on the final day of the spring sitting, in Fredericton, on Friday, June 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eli Ridder. EJR
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New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt is leading a delegation of businesses to Cambodia and South Korea this month.

Holt is scheduled to attend a summit for an international group of French-speaking nations and governments in Cambodia on Nov. 15.

The premier says she plans to draw attention to how the province’s bilingualism connects it to people, markets and opportunities around the world.

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In South Korea, Holt is expected to meet with government officials and companies as she seeks partnerships on energy and nuclear technologies.

She also plans to meet with companies involved in shipping, defence logistics and critical minerals.

Holt’s trip is slated to begin Nov 12. and wrap up on Nov. 20.

“We’re looking at opportunities to work together in areas like nuclear energy and hydrogen, share expertise and attract investment that can create good jobs here at home,” Holt said in a statement.

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