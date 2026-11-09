Temporary foreign workers could be employed for longer under rule change

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The federal government is extending the period of time a business can employ a low-wage temporary foreign worker.

The change will mean a low-wage Labour Market Impact Assessment, the document an employer needs to hire a temporary foreign worker, will have a maximum duration of two years instead of one.

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The government says restrictions on applications to hire temporary foreign workers in cities with more than six per cent unemployment will remain in place.

It is also adding early childhood educators to the list of professions exempted from those restrictions, a list which also includes health care, construction and food processing.

Ottawa is also proposing other changes that would exempt other professions from the six per cent rule and allow employers to hire more temporary foreign workers.

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Those additional reforms are expected to take effect on March 1, 2027 if the provinces and territories endorse them.