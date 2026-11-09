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4 comments

  1. Johnny
    November 9, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    You commenters took three steps forward, turned left, but somehow ended up on Mars

  2. Try This
    November 9, 2026 at 12:07 pm

    So the Liberals are happily saying they are reducing immigration. At the same time increasing the ‘temporary’ foreign worker, then allowing more of them to become permanent residents.
    And Global is pitching this as a good thing. I guess we know where the billions increase in journalism payments from the federal government are going…

  3. Anonymous
    November 9, 2026 at 11:50 am

    u can not get a job in surrey if u are non south asian

  4. Dave
    November 9, 2026 at 11:08 am

    TFW should be banned
    If you cant employ Canadians you should not own a business in Canada

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Canada

Temporary foreign workers could be employed for longer under rule change

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2026 11:05 am
1 min read
The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is seen in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. View image in full screen
The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is seen in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
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The federal government is extending the period of time a business can employ a low-wage temporary foreign worker.

The change will mean a low-wage Labour Market Impact Assessment, the document an employer needs to hire a temporary foreign worker, will have a maximum duration of two years instead of one.

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The government says restrictions on applications to hire temporary foreign workers in cities with more than six per cent unemployment will remain in place.

It is also adding early childhood educators to the list of professions exempted from those restrictions, a list which also includes health care, construction and food processing.

Ottawa is also proposing other changes that would exempt other professions from the six per cent rule and allow employers to hire more temporary foreign workers.

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Those additional reforms are expected to take effect on March 1, 2027 if the provinces and territories endorse them.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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