Ducks keep torrid scoring pace in win over Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – The Anaheim Ducks are filling the net at a pace unseen before in franchise history.

Pavel Mintyukov and Beckett Sennecke each had two goals and an assist as the Ducks held on for a 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Cutter Gauthier also scored for the Ducks (8-7-1), who have won three straight.

It is the sixth straight game that the Ducks have recorded five goals or more, a franchise best. They also became just the ninth team to do so since 1986-87.

“We’re rolling hot right now,” said Sennecke, who has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last two games. “I think we all feel good and we’re confident in our group now, so it’s nice to kind of feel that way after the start we had,”

Story continues below advertisement

Sennecke, 20, passed Mason McTavish (76) for the second-most points by a Ducks player before age 21.

“Beckett found the scoresheet the last couple of games, big production nights,” said Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville. “He’s dangerous, he’s slippery, competitive. Our power play’s really been putting us in a spot to get this production we’ve had lately.”

The Anaheim power play was 2-for-8 on the night, after coming into the contest ranking tops in the league at 38 per cent and having one 10-for-12 in their previous three outings.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We had a lot of opportunities today to score on the power play, so I’m glad we got one or two there,” Gauthier said. “Just playing with each other, a consistent power play, it’s nice to build off each other with chemistry. So, we’re getting our opportunities and we’re finishing them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gauthier, who came into the game with back-to-back hat tricks, extended his incredible goal-scoring streak to four games, during which he has recorded nine goals overall and seven on the power play.

“He’s got a hot stick going right now, and when he gets hot he shoots everything and they find a way,” said the head coach.

Laurent Brossoit made 23 saves to earn the win in the Anaheim net, improving to 3-0 on the season.

“He’s been great,” Quenneville said. “We got a couple breaks too, I mean, they had an open net, a couple of their big guys hit the post and the crossbar. It was a fortunate break, but we still battled in front and he played three games for us and done everything we were hoping he’d do. So, we couldn’t be happier.”

Jackson LaCombe extended his assist streak to eight games, tying Scott Niedermayer for the longest run of helpers by a Ducks defencemen.

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists and extended his points streak to all 17 games this season, with Evan Bouchard, Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl also scoring for the Oilers (11-3-3), who have lost two in a row.

Fourth-string goalie Matt Tomkins made 16 saves for Edmonton, with Tristan Jarry out ill and both Devon Levi and Frederik Andersen injured.

Story continues below advertisement

There was a scary moment early in the contest where Ducks defender Drew Helleson took McDavid hard into the post, leaving him rattled and the fans holding their breath.

“I don’t think anyone really knows what it’s like to go Mach One into the net or into the end wall,” he said. “It takes a sec, obviously. It’s a play that is close to home for me because those are the plays that have really, really hurt me.

“Those are dangerous plays in my opinion in a situation I find myself a lot in. It was a close call for me.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026.