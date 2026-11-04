Montreal police investigate suspected arson at kosher bakery for 2nd time this week

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Montreal police are investigating a suspected arson at a kosher bakery in the city’s Saint-Laurent area after the business was targeted for the second time this week.

Police said the latest fire broke out at the business on Saint-Louis Street at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No one was injured, but police said the interior of the bakery suffered considerable damage.

Investigators said criminal elements found at the scene suggested the business had been specifically targeted.

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Officers had also been called to the same location Monday following what investigators described as a failed arson attempt.

The SPVM’s arson squad and hate crimes unit are investigating the incidents.

Police said the hate crimes unit was assigned to the investigation because of the kosher bakery’s ties to the Jewish community.

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Officers are expected to speak with the owners as the investigation continues.