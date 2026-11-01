OPP release details of victims, injured in fatal collision near Guelph

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One of the people injured in a fatal early morning single-vehicle crash Saturday has life-altering injuries, with police saying the second received non-life-threatening injuries.

Wellington OPP, fire and paramedic services responded to reports of the collision shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Watson Road South between Maltby Road East and Wellington Road 34, south of Guelph, Ont.

Six people were in the vehicle, police said. Four were pronounced dead at the scene, while two were transported to hospital.

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“Our investigation has determined that six occupants were travelling in the vehicle when it left the roadway, struck a guardrail and entered the ravine,” said Insp. Karen Medeiros, detachment commander for Wellington OPP.

No names were released but OPP said the victims include a 19-year-old man from Mississauga, 19-year-old man from Brampton, a 17-year-old girl from Mississauga and a 15-year-old girl from Milton. A 17-year-old female remains in hospital with life-altering injuries as does a 16-year-old who received non-life-threatening injuries. Both teens in hospital are from Mississauga, according to police.

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Medeiros said investigators continue to gather and preserve evidence in what she calls a complex investigation, but said it is too soon to determine exactly what happened. Anyone who may have been travelling in the area early Saturday, or who has surveillance or dashcam footage, is asked to contact OPP.

Asked about seatbelt use, Medeiros cautioned that the investigation is looking into whether speed or seatbelt use were contributing factors. But she said she did not believe there were enough seatbelts for the number of people in the vehicle.

—with files from Global News’ Rachel Morgan