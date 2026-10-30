Canucks place forward Filip Chytil on IR

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VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Canucks placed forward Filip Chytil on injured reserve Friday ahead of Saturday’s game against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs.

Chytil was hit hard by San Jose defenceman Darnell Nurse in Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

The 27-year-old Czech has two assists in seven games this season after missing the first eight contests with an upper-body injury.

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He has played just 34 games for the Canucks since he was acquired from the New York Rangers in the J.T. Miller trade in 2024-25.

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In a corresponding move, Vancouver recalled centre Jacob Quillan from Abbotsford in the American Hockey League.

Quillan was acquired alongside forward Brandon Buhr from the Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Aatu Raty on Oct. 15. The 24-year-old Quillan from Dartmouth, N.S., has five goals and two assists in five AHL games with Abbotsford this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2026.