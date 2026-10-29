Toronto traffic agent dead after being hit by a truck in East York

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A City of Toronto traffic agent is dead after being hit by a truck in East York Thursday morning.

Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement the agent was on duty at the time of the collision, which happened near Millwood Road and Overlea Boulevard.

Police said officers were called to the area at 9:02 a.m. on Thursday and that the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

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The driver of the truck remained at the scene, police added.

Chow said she was “heartbroken” to learn the news.

“Traffic agents do some of the most demanding work in our city. They work in live traffic, in all weather conditions, to keep people moving and protect pedestrians, cyclists and drivers,” she said.

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“Every shift, they help us get where we’re going safely. We are deeply thankful for that service, and this loss is a painful reminder of the risks they take on our behalf.”

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.