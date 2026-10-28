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1 comment

  1. War it is then
    October 28, 2026 at 7:18 pm

    If the grand chief wants war I suggest he look a the differences in population size first.
    A lot of tough talk from a little old man and population of short fat people.

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Politics

Lorne Doerkson says Conservatives committed to all campaign promises

By Amy Judd & Ben O'Hara-Byrne Global News
Posted October 28, 2026 7:02 pm
2 min read
B.C. Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson leaves after a postelection news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
B.C. Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson leaves after a postelection news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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B.C. Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson says he is committed to keeping every campaign promise he made leading up to his party’s provincial election victory.

In a one-on-one interview with Global News, Doerkson said that he wants to be clear about this issue.

“We’re really committed to everything that I promised,” he said.

“It was why during the campaign, you know, we were sluggish to get the platform out because there were a couple of things that, you know I didn’t think we could actually do.

“And so ultimately those things are not in our platform. What I’ve promised in the platform I’m committed to. And in fact, we’ve already had conversations about some of that legislation already.”

Doerkson said the promise of tax relief for British Columbians is one of the most immediate legislative priorities.

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“Definitely tax relief, definitely the PST exemption for businesses and definitely, I want to make sure that the PST expansion does not happen because, of course, that had a number of challenges not just for businesses but also potentially seniors and certainly the conversation around property tax deferral.”

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Doerkson also still has to choose a cabinet, but he recognizes that only one MLA, Theresa Watt, has sat in a government position before.

Another priority is digging into the province’s books and getting a sense of the deficit, with Doerkson already announcing he wants to appoint an independent financial review panel.

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BC Conservative leadership questions

Doerkson also vowed to repeal B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, which prompted Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, to say that would be a “declaration of war.”

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Doerkson is vowing to grow B.C.’s economy through major resource projects and backing for a new oil pipeline to the B.C. coast, but he knows that moving forward will require First Nations buy-in and participation.

“I appreciate the comments that Mr. Phillips made. I look forward to meeting with him, frankly,” Doerkson said.

“I think he’ll find that, and I have sat in a room with him before, and he would find or certainly know that I’m committed to First Nations in this province and committed to building better relationships.”

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