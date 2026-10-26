B.C. First Nations chief warns ripping up DRIPA is a ‘declaration of war’

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The newly-elected B.C. Conservative government says B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act must be repealed.

However, the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs warns against ripping up the agreement and instead urges using it as a framework for reconciliation.

On the campaign trail, the BC Conservatives have repeatedly said that repealing B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) was a top priority.

Now that they are forming a majority government, First Nations are warning that it can’t happen.

“We’re not going to stand idly by while the government-elect does, in fact, rip it up,” Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs said.

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The day after winning the election, Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson said his party is committed to repealing DRIPA, which was unanimously passed in the legislature in 2019.

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Doerkson said on Sunday that since then, DRIPA has only caused more problems.

“The reality is it hasn’t solved anything,” Doerkson said.

“We are in court all over British Columbia with respect to docks at Pender Harbour, mining opportunities in the province. It hasn’t solved anything. And what we need to do is work together for the betterment of all people in British Columbia.”

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Phillip calls DRIPA the solution, describing it as the roadmap to reconciliation.

He said he expects the new government to work meaningfully with First Nations to recognize their inherent title and rights, describing it as a historical crossroads.

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“Is British Columbia going to become a war zone, or are we going to continue the challenging work of reconciliation?” he said.

“We face off with Cardinal Doerkson and his crew. We’ll see where we end up, but we’re not about to roll over.”

Doerkson said his party is contemplating a shortened fall session, meaning the contentious issue of DRIPA likely will not be on the table until the spring.

However, First Nations groups are making it clear where they stand and the possible consequences.