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10 comments

  1. Duncan Campbell Scott
    October 26, 2026 at 5:35 pm

    I had just said this on another section.
    “Apparently Lorne is going to wait until spring to repeal DRIPA. So it’s going to happen. 🥳 😂
    I say do it right away. There are going to be protests and road blocks so we might as well start these battles now.
    Beside, when it is wet and cold it hurts more being slammed on the ground by the police. Make them protest in the rain and cold.
    I hope they do protest and block bridges. It worked so well in terms of gaining more support and sympathy for the climate activists!! 😂 NOT!”

  2. Duncan Campbell Scott
    October 26, 2026 at 5:32 pm

    If its war they want then war it is. Bring it on!!! Lets end this once and for all.
    There is way way more of us than you!
    The FN will not find a lot of sympathy. Enough is Enough

  3. Jay Voorhees
    October 26, 2026 at 5:28 pm

    then war it shall be

  4. Ed Bronson
    October 26, 2026 at 5:28 pm

    I voted based on repeal of DRIPA. I’m ok with war if they want it.

  5. Jay Voorhees
    October 26, 2026 at 5:27 pm

    5% vs 95% it’ll be a cakewalk.

  6. Anonymous
    October 26, 2026 at 5:26 pm

    The reconciliation road map is missing some routes. The ones left,are leading to poverty,economic failure and civil disobedience

  7. Ben
    October 26, 2026 at 5:22 pm

    Okay, war it is then.

  8. North BC
    October 26, 2026 at 5:16 pm

    Bring it on!!! Too stupid to know when to stop biting the hand that feeds them!

  9. David Best
    October 26, 2026 at 5:05 pm

    Indigenous state they will not stand for this……then sit down stupid.

  10. alfred mannion
    October 26, 2026 at 4:54 pm

    then war it shall be i guess

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Politics

B.C. First Nations chief warns ripping up DRIPA is a ‘declaration of war’

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted October 26, 2026 4:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Future of DRIPA in BC in question'
Future of DRIPA in BC in question
On the campaign trail, the BC Conservatives have repeatedly said that repealing DRIPA was the top priority. First Nations are reacting to the win. Angela Jung reports.
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The newly-elected B.C. Conservative government says B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act must be repealed.

However, the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs warns against ripping up the agreement and instead urges using it as a framework for reconciliation.

On the campaign trail, the BC Conservatives have repeatedly said that repealing B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) was a top priority.

Now that they are forming a majority government, First Nations are warning that it can’t happen.

“We’re not going to stand idly by while the government-elect does, in fact, rip it up,” Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs said.

“That’s a declaration of war.”

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The day after winning the election, Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson said his party is committed to repealing DRIPA, which was unanimously passed in the legislature in 2019.

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Doerkson said on Sunday that since then, DRIPA has only caused more problems.

“The reality is it hasn’t solved anything,” Doerkson said.

“We are in court all over British Columbia with respect to docks at Pender Harbour, mining opportunities in the province. It hasn’t solved anything. And what we need to do is work together for the betterment of all people in British Columbia.”

Click to play video: 'How the Conservatives won big in B.C.'
How the Conservatives won big in B.C.

Phillip calls DRIPA the solution, describing it as the roadmap to reconciliation.

He said he expects the new government to work meaningfully with First Nations to recognize their inherent title and rights, describing it as a historical crossroads.

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“Is British Columbia going to become a war zone, or are we going to continue the challenging work of reconciliation?” he said.

“We face off with Cardinal Doerkson and his crew. We’ll see where we end up, but we’re not about to roll over.”

Doerkson said his party is contemplating a shortened fall session, meaning the contentious issue of DRIPA likely will not be on the table until the spring.

However, First Nations groups are making it clear where they stand and the possible consequences.

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