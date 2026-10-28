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2 comments

  1. Try This
    October 28, 2026 at 5:16 pm

    ? They ran on the platform of removing DRIPA and stopping the bleeding of tax dollars and lands to natives. The federal government is still funding native groups, then having to fund meetings so they can whine for more money.
    They ran on the platform of getting rid of the tanker ban and promoting the North. Carney is still plowing our money into the port of Vancouver in the hopes of another pipeline going there. He wants to triple natural gas production. Carney is against a trans-Canada pipeline, and has only courted the Hudsons Bay route because the port is owned by natives. Why is Canada not backing pipelines to the northern BC ports and the East Coast?

  2. Doug Brekfaust
    October 28, 2026 at 4:32 pm

    When you get down to it, Carney is a blue grit Liberal. Meaning he is financially responsible with a slight social conscious. Once a
    Goldman Sachs man always a Goldman man!. Sadly the majority of the liberal MPs are just social idealists.
    If Carney lets BC cons be the bad guys and he just validates it a lot can be accomplish.
    The litmus test will be the tanker ban.
    But that said BIll C-5 and C-39 have both limited consultation and consent on “”all”” fronts.
    It’s a good start at least. You know when the environmentalists and AFNs is upset that your pushing growth ideals.

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Politics

B.C. and federal government are ‘aligned’ on priorities, Doerkson says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 28, 2026 3:58 pm
2 min read
B.C.'s premier-designate shared this photo of he and his team speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney. View image in full screen
B.C.'s premier-designate shared this photo of he and his team speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Lorne Doerkson / X
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B.C.’s incoming premier has spoken with Canada’s prime minister about how they can work together to boost the economy.

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson shared photos on social media following his call with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday.

In the post, Doerkson said B.C. and the federal government are “aligned on the need to supercharge our economy, attract investment, and create good-paying jobs.

“British Columbia has an enormous role to play in driving Canada’s economic future, and we are ready to lead. When British Columbia succeeds, Canada succeeds.”

In a readout shared in the message, Doerkson said he and Carney discussed how they can attract capital to B.C., and when it comes to natural gas and LNG, there is a “joint desire” to ensure the right investable and competitive conditions are created to maximize private sector investment.

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Doerkson said that overall, the B.C. government and the federal government want a strong partnership that includes all British Columbians and can supercharge hope and opportunities for the province.

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“The Premier Designate offered his commitment to work together on various challenges including managing trade risks and opportunities to ensure prosperity for the country from coast, to coast to coast,” the readout states.

“There was also alignment on the need for progressing improved infrastructure and services in B.C. and to work these issues further through the transition and establishment of B.C.’s new government.”

Click to play video: 'BC Conservatives’ Lorne Doerkson announces his government’s top priorities'
BC Conservatives’ Lorne Doerkson announces his government’s top priorities

Following his sweeping election night win, Doerkson said on Saturday that the BC Conservatives will bring prosperity to the province.

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He said he believes in cutting red tape, doubling natural gas production by 2032 and tripling it by 2035.

“A $1,000 tax cut is just the start, with no new taxes in British Columbia,” Doerkson added.

“I believe in health care that is fully and publicly funded. I believe in rural ERs and maternity wards that are actually open.”

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