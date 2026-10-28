B.C. and federal government are ‘aligned’ on priorities, Doerkson says

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B.C.’s incoming premier has spoken with Canada’s prime minister about how they can work together to boost the economy.

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson shared photos on social media following his call with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday.

In the post, Doerkson said B.C. and the federal government are “aligned on the need to supercharge our economy, attract investment, and create good-paying jobs.

“British Columbia has an enormous role to play in driving Canada’s economic future, and we are ready to lead. When British Columbia succeeds, Canada succeeds.”

In a readout shared in the message, Doerkson said he and Carney discussed how they can attract capital to B.C., and when it comes to natural gas and LNG, there is a “joint desire” to ensure the right investable and competitive conditions are created to maximize private sector investment.

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Doerkson said that overall, the B.C. government and the federal government want a strong partnership that includes all British Columbians and can supercharge hope and opportunities for the province.

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“The Premier Designate offered his commitment to work together on various challenges including managing trade risks and opportunities to ensure prosperity for the country from coast, to coast to coast,” the readout states.

“There was also alignment on the need for progressing improved infrastructure and services in B.C. and to work these issues further through the transition and establishment of B.C.’s new government.”

Productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney today. We are aligned on the need to supercharge our economy, attract investment, and create good-paying jobs. British Columbia has an enormous role to play in driving Canada's economic future, and we are ready to lead.… pic.twitter.com/0zenZF7cYX — Lorne Doerkson (@LDoerkson) October 27, 2026

2:15 BC Conservatives’ Lorne Doerkson announces his government’s top priorities

Following his sweeping election night win, Doerkson said on Saturday that the BC Conservatives will bring prosperity to the province.

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He said he believes in cutting red tape, doubling natural gas production by 2032 and tripling it by 2035.

“A $1,000 tax cut is just the start, with no new taxes in British Columbia,” Doerkson added.

“I believe in health care that is fully and publicly funded. I believe in rural ERs and maternity wards that are actually open.”