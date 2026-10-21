Winnipeg mayoral candidates to face off in 680 CJOB debate

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Incumbent Mayor of Winnipeg Scott Gillingham will meet with two candidates vying for his position, Kevin Klein and Mike Vogiatzakis, on 680 CJOB Wednesday morning.

The hour-long debate is set to begin at 9 a.m. on the radio station and will be streamed online.

Richard Cloutier, host of the News on 680 CJOB, will moderate the discussion between the three mayoral candidates. Connecting Winnipeg’s Hal Anderson will host a post-debate analysis on his show.

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Wednesday morning will see the first major broadcast debate among the candidates, a week before Winnipeg voters head to the polls on Oct. 28.

As of Sunday evening, more than 25,000 early ballots were cast, according to a news release shared by the City of Winnipeg on Monday. It said that a single-day advanced voting location record was set last Friday when 1,879 votes were submitted at an advanced voting location in the St. Vital Centre.

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