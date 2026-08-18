A look at Manitoba’s first safe consumption site 1 week after opening

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More than 125 people have utilized Manitoba’s first safe consumption site during its inaugural week.

Located at 366 Henry Ave., the concept sparked a stark divide between some who viewed it as a valuable harm reduction tool and others who believed it would promote drug use and negatively impact the surrounding neighbourhood.

For one outreach organization, the addition has been effective so far.

“It’s going well, people are using the site,” says Main Street Project executive director Jamil Mamood.

“We think it’s important people understand what’s happening and why it’s important, and [to] also know that people need this service to stay alive. If that’s [a safe consumption site] the best way to do it, then we should be providing it.”

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The province has stressed since the opening date of the site was first floated that it’s not a location where drugs would be provided. Instead, users bring their own products and can take them and be supported should issues arise.

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Still, some believe the site is part of an approach by the province that’s far too lenient.

That includes Joseph Fourre with the Singing Red Bear Foundation, an organization aimed at raising drug poisoning awareness.

“I’ve always talked about a balanced approach to the opioid crisis and part of that is treatment, part of that is enforcement, and part of that is public awareness,” explains Fourre. “None of those other three pillars are being activated in this province. They put all their cards on harm reduction and, in my opinion, it’s only prolonged the agony of addiction.”

When utilizing the site, the province says users can access primary health care and addictions and housing supports.

The consumption site is being run by the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre. No one from the organization was available for an interview, but a statement was provided to Global News.

“Throughout its first full week of operation, the site provided immediate access to crucial harm reduction resources, including the successful administration of on-site drug checking services. Beyond the immediate medical benefits, the facility has quickly established itself as a trusted environment for vulnerable individuals.”

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The statement goes on to say the work has been a collaborative effort between government, sector agencies and first responders.

According to the city, this April saw 810 emergency responses to drug poisonings. That’s more than triple the amount in the same time period last year.