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Canada

Quebec publishing house stands by author amid AI allegations

By Charlotte Glorieux The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2026 2:14 pm
1 min read
Author Thélyson Orélien is shown in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
Author Thélyson Orélien is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Francois Couture (Mandatory Credit)
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A Quebec publisher says it will keep Thélyson Orélien’s novel on bookstore shelves despite allegations that it was written using artificial intelligence.

In a statement, Éditions du Boréal says it cannot independently verify the manuscript’s history before receiving it on Sept. 12, 2025.

Orélien said in a statement published by Boréal on Tuesday that he began writing ”C’était ça ou mourir” in 2017 and reiterated that no part of the novel was written by AI.

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He also said he completed a first draft of more than 300 pages in 2019.

The publisher says it is not its role to monitor authors or demand proof of their writing process, adding that its responsibility is to stand by them.

Orélien also said on Tuesday that he did not need to prove anything to those making accusations against him.

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Orélien had previously said in September that he was working with his publishers in Quebec and France to gather evidence supporting his claims.

The publisher also condemned plagiarism in the author’s earlier writings, but said nothing justifies people making him a scapegoat over fears and doubts about AI.

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