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Pedestrian dead following early morning collision near Moncton, N.B.

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 11, 2026 3:11 pm
1 min read
RCMP View image in full screen
An RCMP logo in shown on a vehicle in Montreal, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
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One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

RCMP said they responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Route 15 around kilometre marker 22 near Moncton, N.B. shortly after 4 a.m.

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Investigators said they believe the vehicle, which was travelling eastbound at the time, struck the pedestrian.

A 47-year-old man from Shediac, N.B. died at the scene, according to a news release.

Police said no other injuries were reported.

Route 15 was closed for approximately six hours but has since reopened.

An autopsy has been scheduled, RCMP said.

The investigation is ongoing but police said they do not believe criminality is a factor.

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