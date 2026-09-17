Crews rescue ‘completely exhausted’ horse from mud pit in Saskatchewan

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A horse was rescued in Saskatchewan after being stuck in a pit for several hours, the Melfort Fire Department (MFD) said.

The animal was stuck in a mud pit in Melfort, Sask., according to a social media post from the local fire department. Crews responded to reports of the stuck horse around 7:34 a.m. Wednesday.

“It is believed that the horse had been there for several hours throughout the night, and was completely exhausted,” the fire department’s post said.

An attempt to lift the animal using a sling and loader failed after the horse panicked and slipped out of it, MFD continued.

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Crews then dug a gradual slope to help guide and pull the horse out of the pit. This attempt worked, and the horse was freed from the mud, the fire department said.

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The horse is expected to make a full recovery, MFD added. It thanked the first responders and neighbours who helped and loaned equipment to save the equine.