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Canada

Crews rescue ‘completely exhausted’ horse from mud pit in Saskatchewan

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 17, 2026 1:22 pm
1 min read
The horse is expected to make a full recovery, according to Melfort's fire service. View image in full screen
The horse is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Melfort Fire Department. Melfort Fire Department / Facebook
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A horse was rescued in Saskatchewan after being stuck in a pit for several hours, the Melfort Fire Department (MFD) said.

The animal was stuck in a mud pit in Melfort, Sask., according to a social media post from the local fire department. Crews responded to reports of the stuck horse around 7:34 a.m. Wednesday.

“It is believed that the horse had been there for several hours throughout the night, and was completely exhausted,” the fire department’s post said.

An attempt to lift the animal using a sling and loader failed after the horse panicked and slipped out of it, MFD continued.

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Crews then dug a gradual slope to help guide and pull the horse out of the pit. This attempt worked, and the horse was freed from the mud, the fire department said.

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The horse is expected to make a full recovery, MFD added. It thanked the first responders and neighbours who helped and loaned equipment to save the equine.

  • The horse is believed to have stuck in the mud pit for several hours.

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