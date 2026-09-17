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Crime

Man charged in connection to random sexual assault in Winnipeg

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 17, 2026 1:02 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police arrested the 20-year-old, who was already in custody for an unrelated matter, Tuesday, the service said. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police arrested the 20-year-old, who was already in custody for an unrelated matter, Tuesday, the service said. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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A man has been charged in relation to a sexual assault that occurred near Picardy Place in July, according to Winnipeg police.

The 20-year-old man was identified through forensic analysis, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

After he was identified, an arrest warrant was issued.

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He was already in custody on an unrelated matter at the Headingley Correctional Institution, and was re-arrested Tuesday, police said.

He has been charged with sexual assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Those charges are in connection with the July 19 sexual assault of a woman who was walking on Toronto Street, near Picardy Place.

It’s alleged she was grabbed by a stranger who threatened her, and pulled her into a nearby alcove, Winnipeg police said in an earlier news release.

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The man reportedly choked, sexually assaulted and robbed the woman.

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