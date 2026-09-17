6 hurt after collision with vehicle driving wrong way on Quebec highway: police

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Six people were rushed to hospital following a head-on collision that occurred when a vehicle was driving the wrong way on a highway in Gatineau, according to Quebec provincial police.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports that a Nissan was travelling eastbound in the westbound lane on Highway 50 before colliding with a westbound vehicle, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec told Global News in an email.

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The driver of the Nissan, a 52-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were five people in the other vehicle.

Two of the passengers sitting in the back remain in hospital in critical condition.

The other three occupants were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

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The highway remained closed overnight but was reopened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said they continue to investigate the crash to determine why the vehicle was travelling the wrong way.