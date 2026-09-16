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Canada

Vancouver Canucks return to Penticton for third straight training camp

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted September 16, 2026 10:12 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Excitement builds for Canucks return to Penticton'
Excitement builds for Canucks return to Penticton
The Vancouver Canucks will be back in Penticton for training camp beginning Thursday. As the team is in a rebuilding phase, fans will be particularly interested in seeing what the team looks like this season. Klaudia Van Emmerik tells us why fans are thrilled to have the Canucks back in town.
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The Vancouver Canucks are heading back to Penticton for training camp and the team’s return is generating plenty of excitement in the South Okanagan.

The four-day pre-season camp gets underway Thursday at the South Okanagan Events Centre, marking the third consecutive year the Canucks have held their pre-season camp in Penticton.

“I’ve followed the Canucks for years, so to see them in person in your own rink and practice, it’s pretty amazing,” said Penticton resident Chris Hartt.

The camp includes practices and scrimmage games, all open to the public, giving local hockey fans an opportunity to watch NHL players up close.

“My husband is really excited about it,” said Penticton resident Katrina.

“He looks forward to it every year. He schedules all the times that he’s going to go with his friends and he goes.”

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For Tom Scott, having the Canucks in Penticton is a natural fit for a community with a strong hockey culture.

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“This is a hockey town, right? There’s lots of hockey schools and training here throughout the year, so it sort of makes sense,” Scott said.

Click to play video: 'New study says home-grown players benefit NHL teams'
New study says home-grown players benefit NHL teams

For Penticton, however, hosting the Canucks is about more than the economic impact of bringing NHL hockey to town.

“It’s not about dollars. This is about status. This is about saying, yeah, the Canucks like Penticton. The Canucks like to come to Penticton,” said Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield. “It’s a feather in our cap, that’s for sure, and it makes us feel good.”

The sentiment is shared by other fans who are proud to see the team continue to choose Penticton for its training camp.

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“We think they know a good place when they see it,” said Penticton resident Joy Borkwood.

The Canucks’ training camp runs Thursday through Sunday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Tickets can be purchased online.

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