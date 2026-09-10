White House pulls ‘Build the Wall’ game after Tetris copyright warning

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The White House has removed the “Build the Wall” game from its website this week after The Tetris Company issued a statement online, saying it takes “copyright infringement very seriously.”

Last Thursday, the White House website unveiled Arcade, a collection of five low-resolution video games that promote different aspects of U.S. President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“Build the Wall” was a Tetris knockoff that transforms the classic game into an effort to “Protect the border from the coming horde.”

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In a statement, The Tetris Company said it “was not involved in the creation of ‘Build the Wall'”

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“At Tetris we believe in the power of connection and bringing people together, not dividing them. To our fans everywhere: we love you, we see you, and we’re grateful to have you in our community,” the company added.

P.S. The Tetris Company was not involved in the creation of ‘Build the Wall’. P.P.S. We take copyright infringement very seriously. pic.twitter.com/Fu02khRpT3 — Tetris (@Tetris_Official) September 4, 2026

When asked whether The Tetris Company was considering legal action against the White House’s game, a company rep told NBC News that it is “currently reviewing the matter.”

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“The Tetris Company was not involved in the creation of ‘Build the Wall’ and did not authorize or license the Tetris brand or intellectual property for the game,” the spokesperson said. “For more than 40 years, Tetris has brought people together across generations and cultures through play and joy. The objective of the game has always been to stack with purpose to clear as many lines as possible. We are currently reviewing the matter.”

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Although the game is removed from the White House website, it is still referenced in social media posts from the White House official accounts.

“CAN’T STOP WINNING. Build the wall. Deport. Fill a Trump Account,” a post on X from Sept. 3 said.

CAN'T STOP WINNING. 🎮 Build the wall. Deport. Fill a Trump Account. LIVE – PLAY NOW 📲 https://t.co/qIR69AxSnm pic.twitter.com/2nr2jG1ZRg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 3, 2026

Global News has reached out to The Tetris Company and the White House for further comment, but has not received a response.

The White House website also includes “Rio Run,” which resembles the mobile favourite “Snake” with an icon resembling Trump running around gathering potential border crossers.

In “Supply Line,” which looks like a condensed version of the arcade game “Tapper,” food moves along an assembly line and you must reject items that don’t meet “Make America Healthy Again” standards.

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In “Flappy Bill,” an eagle carries a bill across the National Mall. In “Trump Savings Tycoon,” the goal is to collect money flying through the air to “Fill your kids’ Trump Accounts,” the administration savings plan that offers US$1,000 to every child born during Trump’s term.

—With files from The Associated Press