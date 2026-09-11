Group launches effort to force DEED referendum

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The clock is about to start ticking on an effort to force a referendum on Saskatoon’s proposed Downtown Event and Entertainment District (DEED).

The first signatures on a petition to ensure a public vote on DEED will be collected Saturday with the “Official Petition Signing Kickoff” at Hampton Village Square.

Ken Wood and his team officially announced their paper petition campaign on Tuesday.

“Some polls taken show the vast majority of residents want to have say on this matter. They want to have a vote,” said Wood, a former SaskPlace and Credit Union Centre CEO.

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Lede: A former arena manager has officially launched a paper petition campaign, attempting to force a referendum on building a downtown arena in Saskatoon.

Ken Wood filed the action on Tuesday at Saskatoon City hall. He and his group of 100 volunteers have 90 days to collect 26,615 signatures, 10 per cent of eligible voters, to meet their goal of stopping the estimated $1.2 billion project in its tracks.

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Wood believes tax dollars could be better spent.

“It is not priority infrastructure. And it does not serve the need of most citizens,” Wood said at a press conference where details of the initiative were offered.

He said the resolution Saskatoon residents are being asked to support states:

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“That the City of Saskatoon discontinue the proposed downtown arena component of the Downtown Event and Entertainment District and cease all further planning, design procurement, development and construction activities relating to the proposed downtown arena.”

City Clerk Adam Tittemore said the group will have 90 days to collect 26,615 signatures, 10 per cent of eligible voters. If they are successful in collecting the required signatures, next steps will follow.

“We would go to council with that, and council would be required to hold a referendum within 9 months,” Tittemore said.

Wood’s goal is to collect 30,000 signatures, to allow for a margin of error, and he has about 100 volunteers who will help gather those signatures in the coming days.

In terms of costs, Wood said he has serious concerns over how the estimated $1.2b project would be paid for.

“It is currently planned as full financed by debt and it does not serve the need of most citizens,” said Wood. “It is an extraordinarily expensive amenity, not essential infrastructure.”

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The city is hoping the provincial and federal governments will help fund the project. The province has offered to match federal funding up to a third of the eligible project costs, if Ottawa decides to chip in. But so far, there has been no commitment from Ottawa. City council has promised the municipal portion would not impact property taxes.

“If that were ever to change, that would come back to council and there would be a full public discussion at that time,” Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block.

But Block said, at this point, she is not anticipating that to happen. The city has said potential revenues sources could include amusement and accommodation taxes, and parkade revenues.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue with Muskeg Lake Cree Nation as a potential partner on the project.

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Saskatoon city council gave administration the green light to begin negotiations with Muskeg Lake Cree Nation on a potential strategic partnership on the project back in June.

A deal could mean that the lands for the venue are eventually established as new urban reserves within Saskatoon, something Muskeg Lake Cree Nation Chief Kelly Wolfe describes as a step toward reconciliation.

“But also, it opens doors to federal grants the First Nation may have access to that we’re willing to share with the project as well,” Wolfe said.

Block said that could change the metrics as well and make it a much better opportunity to de-risk the project.

An update on those negotiations is expected next month.

Earlier this year, city council rejected a proposal from administration to enter into an agreement with U.S.-based Oak View Group 360 to manage the arena.