Vancouver police officer denies wrongdoing in alleged theft, fraud case

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A veteran Vancouver police officer accused of theft, fraud and breach of trust where millions of dollars were allegedly lost has denied wrongdoing.

In a statement issued by his lawyer, Joven Narwal, Kal Dosanjh says he has spent 26 years serving the Vancouver area community and “will allow the evidence and the facts to speak for themselves.”

Dosanjh, well known for charitable work linked to the Kids Play foundation, was arrested at a controlled traffic stop in Surrey, B.C., last week after what Vancouver police described as a covert investigation of more than two years, related to housing developments.

Vancouver police say several alleged victims contacted investigators, and 19 people have reported losses of more than $3 million between 2017 and 2025.

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Chief Const. Steve Rai called the allegations “deeply troubling” last week, saying the case has the potential to undermine public trust in officers.

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Narwal says his client “has devoted thousands of hours” to helping young people during 26 years as a Vancouver police officer and with his charitable work, “helping steer them away from drugs, gangs and violence through sport, mentorship and education.”

The lawyer also says he is concerned about Vancouver police investigating instead of another agency such as the RCMP.

“Last week, the institution Mr. Dosanjh has served for his entire professional life revealed that it had been investigating him through its own investigators,” Narwal says.

“That raises legitimate concerns about investigative independence, objectivity and the safeguards used when a police department investigates one of its own members, particularly in a case the department itself has framed as a matter of public trust.”

Vancouver police have said the decision to investigate internally was done after consulting RCMP and determining the necessary resources.

In addition to denying all wrongdoing, Dosanjh says in the statement that last week was “difficult” for him and his family as he thanked supporters.

“I have dedicated more than 26 years of my life to serving this community,” he says. “That work remains deeply important to me, and I intend to continue supporting the community I have served for so many years.

“I respectfully ask the media and the public to allow the legal process to take its course.”