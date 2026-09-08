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Victims of fatal Amazon Prime Air cargo plane crash identified

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted September 8, 2026 4:27 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: '5 people dead, several others injured after Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport'
5 people dead, several others injured after Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport
Five people have died and several others were injured after an Amazon cargo plane crashed while landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration says Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the runway while landing around 2 p.m., striking vehicles before bursting into flames.
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Five people who died in an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane crash on Sunday at Miami International Airport have been identified, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said at a news conference Tuesday.

Rolando Aleman Leon, 55, Yoel Rodriguez Narajo, 53, Julio C Pineda, 75, Carlos Acosta Fajardo, 53, and Javierkys Reyes Quevedo, 47, were killed on the ground after the Boeing 767-300 arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico, overran the runway upon landing and collided with their vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Fatal Amazon plane crash in Miami ‘utter devastation,’ NTSB says'
Fatal Amazon plane crash in Miami ‘utter devastation,’ NTSB says

Five victims were transported to the hospital following the crash. The plane’s two pilots were treated and have since been released, the sheriff added.

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Three victims remain hospitalized. Two are in critical condition and one in stable condition, police said.

“Our prayers remain with the families of the five individuals who lost their lives as a result of this tragic incident,” Cordero-Stutz continued. “We are also praying for those who were injured and wish them a full and speedy recovery.”

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The airport operations bureau and incident management team were still on scene Tuesday and are assisting with traffic control and security, Miami authorities said.

The Miami homicide bureau is also investigating the deaths resulting from the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into the aircraft and wreckage. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched a full investigation into the cause of the overshoot.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy told a news conference Monday that the crash left “utter devastation.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 06: An Amazon cargo plane is seen after it crashed at Miami International Airport on September 06, 2026 in Miami, Florida. In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the runway while landing around 2 p.m. after departing from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier today. View image in full screen
MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 06: An Amazon cargo plane is seen after it crashed at Miami International Airport on September 06, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The flight struck navigational aids and equipment and, on landing, impacted a 2012 white Ford van owned by Ocean Service Corp., an airline cleaning contractor. The aircraft then hit a Toyota Corolla Cross LE before continuing into a grassy field and running into another fence that closed off an area where Tesla robotaxis were stationed.

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The debris included vehicle airbags, equipment from inside the van, the airplane and the airport, Homendy said.

“It’s pretty extensive. Hard to see and I’m sure it must have been very difficult for the responders as well,” she added.

The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been recovered, Homendy added.

Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said some people were trapped inside vehicles after the crash and that the pilot and copilot were also trapped in the plane. Crews were still dealing with a fuel leak several hours after the crash, Jadallah added.

The crash caused Miami International Airport to issue a complete ground stop for several hours.

Homendy confirmed two runways reopened on Monday. Major roads around the airport remained closed as of Tuesday, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Professional Ocean Service Corporation, the aircraft cleaning company for which all five of the deceased worked, said in a statement published by The Guardian that its employees “are far more than the people who work beside us each day, they are family, and they are deeply loved.”

“Our hearts and prayers are with every employee and every family whose lives have been forever changed. We grieve with those who lost a loved one and pray for the healing and recovery of those who were injured,” it concluded.

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Global News reached out to the company for a comment but did not receive a response.

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