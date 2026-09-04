Four sentenced in connection with killing of 19-year-old Burnaby man

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Four people have now been sentenced in connection with the 2023 killing of a 19-year-old man in Burnaby, B.C.

In its latest update Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said all four have since pleaded guilty to manslaughter and have been sentenced with prison terms ranging from six to 10.5 years.

On June 29, 2023, Burnaby RCMP were called to a home following a home invasion in the 7600-block of 17 Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.

Officers found Ryan Nagy suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders, he died at the scene.

A woman was also found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

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IHIT took over the investigation, working alongside Burnaby RCMP, forensic investigators and the BC Coroners Service.

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In September 2024, the BC Prosecution Service approved manslaughter and forcible confinement charges against Ali Shamkhi, Rais Usman, Ousmane Keita and Rhoda Diabikulu, investigators said in the release.

Shamkhi was sentenced in March to a global sentence, meaning a single overall sentence a court imposes for multiple offences, rather than giving a separate sentence for each charge.

Shamkhi will serve 10.5 years for manslaughter and unrelated firearms offences after pleading guilty in October 2025.

Usman was sentenced in April to six years for manslaughter after pleading guilty in October 2025 as well.

Keita received a six-year sentence in June after pleading guilty in March.

Most recently, Diabikulu was sentenced Sept. 1 to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in March.

All four received credit for time already spent in custody. The court also imposed lifetime firearms prohibitions and DNA orders, according to the release.

“Thanks to the quick response from the Burnaby RCMP and the subsequent teamwork with IHIT investigators, all four individuals responsible for Ryan’s death have been held accountable,” IHIT Sgt. Freda Fong said.

“Our thoughts are with Ryan’s loved ones and the surviving victim as they continue their healing journey from this traumatic event.”