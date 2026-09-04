Police make 2 arrests in violent Brampton home invasion

Investigators in Peel Region say they have arrested and charged two people over a violent home invasion reported at the beginning of the summer.
It was around 4:30 a.m. on June 14 that Peel Regional Police were called to the area of McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue West.
Five people were asleep inside a home in the area when three suspects allegedly forced their way into the house through a glass backdoor. A fourth person stayed in a nearby vehicle to manage their escape.
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Peel Regional Police said there was a confrontation between the residents and the suspects and two people in the home were shot. Both, police said, are still recovering from their injuries.
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Two of the four suspects were arrested on July 15, when officers charged an 18- and 16-year-old with attempted murder using a firearm, aggravated assault and robbery, among other alleged offences.
On Friday, Peel Regional Police released video footage in their hunt for the remaining two suspects.
One of the outstanding suspects is thought to be the driver of the getaway vehicle.
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