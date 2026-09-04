Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cleanup continues after destructive Ontario thunderstorms, hail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2026 7:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto man says neighbour’s car crushed by downed tree ‘minutes’ after owner exits'
Toronto man says neighbour’s car crushed by downed tree ‘minutes’ after owner exits
WATCH: Toronto man says neighbour's car crushed by downed tree 'minutes' after owner exits
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The number of southern Ontario homes and businesses remaining in the dark is much lower today as crews worked to restore power after destructive thunderstorms this week.

Dangerous thunderstorms and high winds ripped out trees, tore down power lines and flooded major streets as more than 100 millimetres of rain fell in some areas Wednesday.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toronto fire officials reported just shy of 1,500 calls over a 24-hour period, which they said was their second-highest call volume in a day, after the 2013 ice storm.

City manager Paul Johnson called it a “100-year storm” that caused widespread destruction in Toronto and the surrounding areas.

Among the most damaged structures was the 50,000-capacity Rogers Stadium in Toronto’s north end, where bleachers were ripped out by high winds that also left behind partially collapsed grandstands.

Story continues below advertisement

The Northern Tornadoes Project says the damage in Toronto appears to have been caused by downbursts.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices