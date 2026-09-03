Montreal cat returns home after 2 weeks on loose at Toronto Pearson airport

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A Montreal woman says it’s a “miracle” her cat was found after more than two weeks in Toronto Pearson Airport.

Abir Batikhi said Caramel was one of four cats she had travelling with her from Jordan to Montreal on Aug. 17.

When she arrived at Montreal’s Pierre Trudeau Airport, only three cats were in their cages.

“I received the four cages. One cat was missing,” Batikhi previously told Global News.

The owner was told Caramel had been seen in the cargo hold when the aircraft arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport, where the flight stopped before continuing to Montreal.

Airport officials informed her the cat escaped onto the airport ramp area near Terminal 3 and ran toward gates 29 and 30, she said.

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Batikhi told Global News Thursday that Caramel has been found alive and is expected to arrive in Montreal on Friday.

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“It was a big relief,” she said. “It was a miracle honestly.”

Caramel was located Wednesday night in a cargo facility at the airport and was safely captured, a spokesperson for Pearson Airport told Global News.

“Information provided by an airport worker about the cat’s last known location helped the wildlife team focus search efforts in the area where Caramel was ultimately found,” they said.

Now that Caramel is safe, Batikhi is able to marvel in the adventure the cat has had over the past two weeks.

“She’s been escaping to the food,” she chuckled. “She’s been eating good, she knows where to go. She’s a survivor.”

Batikhi said Caramel was in the rain for a bit and was wet when she was captured but once she dries up she will be the same as before.

The Montreal woman had made a plea on social media for anyone travelling through Pearson Airport to keep an eye out for Caramel.

On Thursday, she delivered the anticipated update many were hoping for.

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“The amount of care, kindness, and support we received while searching for our beloved cat meant more to me than I can put into words,” she wrote. “Every suggestion, message, prayer, and share gave me hope during such a stressful and emotional time.”

Darcia Rohlehr, CEO of pet transportation company Paws En Route, previously told Global News that a case like Caramel’s is extremely uncommon.

“There are about four million pets that travel annually, and out of those four million pets, about 0.01 per cent experience an issue,” she said.

Gates and doors on animal carriers are secured with a zip tie, Rohlehr said, to ensure animals are well secured and cannot escape during flight. She said strict regulations are in place to reduce the risk of animals getting lost in transport.

After perhaps the most daring adventure of the cat’s life, despite never leaving the airport, Batikhi said she is patiently awaiting Caramel’s scheduled arrival at 1 p.m. Friday.

“I can’t wait to see her,” she said.

– With files from Phil Carpenter, Global News