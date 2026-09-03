Increased bear activity prompts closures at Bruce Peninsula National Park

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Increased bear activity has prompted temporary closures at Bruce Peninsula National Park in Ontario, including the Cyprus Lake campground and some parking reservations at the Grotto.

Parks Canada said in a social media post Wednesday morning that the Cyprus Lake campground would be closed through Sept. 7 due to increased bear activity.

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Evening parking reservations at the Grotto from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. were also cancelled for Thursday and Friday.

Reservations at other parking areas remain unchanged, Parks Canada said.

The agency did not provide further details about the bear activity that prompted the closures.

Parks Canada said it will continue to assess bear activity in the area and communicate with reservation holders and the public if additional closures are needed.