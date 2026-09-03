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Politics

N.S. energy minister resigns after backlash over misogynistic rap lyrics

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 3, 2026 10:19 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia Energy Minister Marco MacLeod speaks to reporters in Halifax after a cabinet meeting on Thursday Aug. 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Energy Minister Marco MacLeod speaks to reporters in Halifax after a cabinet meeting on Thursday Aug. 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens. DS
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Nova Scotia PC MLA Marco MacLeod has resigned as energy minister following “difficult conversations” on the impact of misogynistic rap lyrics he wrote before entering politics, according to the premier’s office.

Premier Tim Houston said in a statement Wednesday night that he had accepted MacLeod’s resignation from cabinet.

MacLeod will continue to serve as MLA for Pictou West, while Houston will take over the energy portfolio.

“Marco has expressed to me his regret for publishing those songs,” Houston said in the statement.

“Ultimately, he feels his actions have become a distraction from the work of our government, and he wants to spend more time focusing on learning and growing.”

Click to play video: 'Fallout continues after NS minister blasted for “mysogynistic” rap lyrics'
Fallout continues after NS minister blasted for “mysogynistic” rap lyrics

Earlier this month, a group of gender-based violence support organizations called for the premier to remove MacLeod from his cabinet after the MLA chose not to resign amid the backlash over his music.

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In particular, MacLeod faced scrutiny over a track from a rap album released in 2013, which included lyrics that made derogatory references to women and mentioned illegal drugs.

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MacLeod initially responded to the criticism with a handwritten note posted to social media saying he accepted “full responsibility” for the lyrics.

Days later he offered an emotional apology in front of reporters following a cabinet meeting in Halifax.

In Wednesday night’s statement, the premier’s office said MacLeod opted to resign following weeks of meetings with women’s organizations and after gaining “a greater perspective on the impact of songs he had published online in 2013 with hurtful lyrics.”

— with a file from Rachel Morgan 

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